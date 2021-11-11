Attorney-General Addresses Drunken Pictures As She Admits Needing A Wheelchair After Too Many Bloody Mary’s
Michigan’s Attorney-General says she’s learned ‘never to drink on an empty stomach’ after she was pictured being carried out of a college football game in a wheelchair.
Dana Nessel apologised after images of her passed out at the Michigan-Michigan State game on October 30, blaming the incident on consuming ‘two Bloody Mary’s’ while attending a tailgate party.
‘I proceeded to go to the game… and started to feel ill,’ she said, continuing, ‘I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents.’
Posting a photo of her slumped in her seat in the stands with a cap over her face, Nessel confirmed she’d been driven home, and joked that her staff had asked her to hire a ‘crisis management PR firm’ to deal with the fallout from the very public incident.
She wrote:
I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.
From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary. Cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth.
Nessel, 52, who is a Democrat, had attended the game with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and a day later shared a photo of the pair with Whitmer’s children outside the stadium.
Following the incident, she faced criticism from her Republican opponents in the state, who accused her of being ‘out of control’ and setting a ‘seriously bad look’ for Michigan’s government.
CreditsDana Nessel/Facebook
