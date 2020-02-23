Auckland Surfer Survives Great White Shark Attack After Telling It To ‘F*ck Off’

So I actually shouted at it ‘F*ck off!’ and went to punch it in the eye and missed. Then I pulled my fist back and shouted ‘F*ck off!’ again and got it right smack bang in the eye. It’s quite a big eye, about three knuckles across, and its eye kind of looked up and rolled up.

In between the two punches it crunched down a bit more on the board and then disengaged its teeth, got its jaws off and then I got brushed by the dorsal fin and the tail fin and swam off.