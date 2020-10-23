Audi Creates Special Edition TT RS To Celebrate 40 Years Of Quattro Audi

It has been 40 years since Audi premiered the Quattro at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show. The four-wheel-drive vehicle quickly became a hit for its performance on the road and rally circuit, and it’s now being celebrated with a Special Edition TT RS.

This anniversary vehicle is called ’40 Years of Quattro’, and it is certainly striking in its appearance. In fact, it will remind many of the glory days of the original rally vehicle. The TT RS is Alpine White with a red, grey and black decal that’s reminiscent of the Audi Sport Quattro S1 that won the famous Pikes Peak race in 1987.

The car features 20-inch tires as well as striking red brake calipers; the car has more to offer than its impressive visuals and nods to the history of Audi, however.

The Audi TT RS 40 Years of Quattro largely conforms to expectations in terms of power. Much like the TT RS, it produces 394 horsepower and 480 Newton-meters of torque from the same turbocharged inline-five engine. This means the car can go from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds. Undoubtedly this is an impressive homage to a classic, but it does have one drawback – the price tag.

The car – which has a similar performance to a standard TT RS – is €114,040. This is almost double the price of a TT RS and without considerable performance benefits, some may think that this albeit stunning car is not worth the cost.

Consumers would also have to go to Audi’s native Germany to get the vehicle, although if you’re spending that much on a car you may as well combine it with a holiday.

The car is undoubtedly impressive to look at, but it will need a dedicated buyer to justify the price.