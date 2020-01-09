Aussie Man Who Lost Family Home In Bushfires Wins The Lottery Flickr/Pixabay

Australia is burning: people killed, animals dead and houses destroyed. For one man left without a home, a glimmer of light has emerged: he’s won $1 million in the lottery.

Since September last year, bushfires have been turning Down Under to ash. In New South Wales (NSW), an area particularly afflicted by infernos, 1,588 homes have been destroyed and a further 653 damaged.

One man from Mount Cotton is among the many to lose his home to a blaze, with his family home in northern NSW being wrecked last year. Thankfully, he now has the means to rebuild.

As flames and smoke fill the skies, it’s a real blessing to see someone who actually needs to money being dealt a little bit of luck. The unnamed man was the only Division One winner in the Gold Lotto draw, taking home the whole $1 million prize.

After being informed of the win, the man told 9 News:

This is amazing. My family just lost their home in the bushfires in northern NSW and it wasn’t insured. This is a miracle, this really has come at the most incredible time. All that was left of the home was a few charred teacups.

It was his wife’s ‘special numbers’ that filled the winning ticket: 9, 42, 24, 13, 22 and 11 with additional numbers of 26 and 1.

So far, the bushfires have taken the lives of at least 25 people, as well as killing more than a billion animals across the country.

NSW’s Rural Fire Service – built almost entirely of volunteers – are being put through their paces by the fires, which are burning at an uncontrollable pace throughout the region (the amount of area burned is now 20 times larger than an average year).

Temperatures are expected to soar again by the end of this week, rising into the 30s with gusty wind conditions endangering Australia once again.

You can donate to the Australian Red Cross here. Alternatively, you can donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service here, or the Queensland Fire Service here.