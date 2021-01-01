Australia Changes National Anthem To Reflect Indigenous Past PA

Australia has changed a line of its national anthem as of today, January 1, as a way to recognise the country’s indigenous past.

While it was a surprise announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, it has reportedly been welcomed across the country’s government.

Advert 10

The anthem, named Advance Australia Fair, formerly referred to Australia as being ‘young and free’, but this line has now been changed to ‘for we are one and free’.

PA

Speaking yesterday, December 31, about the change to the national anthem, Morrison described Australia as being the ‘most successful multicultural nation on Earth’.

As per Sky News, he continued:

Advert 10

While Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect.

Morrison added, ‘In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.’

In regards to no longer referring to Australia as being ‘young and free’, Morrison explained that the new line recognises both ‘the distance [they] have travelled as a nation’ and ‘that [their] national story is drawn from more than 300 national ancestries and language groups, and [they] are the most successful multicultural nation on Earth’.

Pexels

Advert 10

Prior to making the change, Morrison reportedly asked Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Watt for his thoughts, and Watt was in full support.

Calling the change ‘small in nature but significant in purpose’, Watt said:

It is an acknowledgement that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures date back 65,000 years.

According to BBC News, as well as to acknowledge Australia’s indigenous past, Morrison implemented the anthem’s change as a way of celebrating the unity Australia fostered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert 10