Australia Police Searching For 3,500 ‘Very Selfish Boofheads’ From Anti-Lockdown Protest

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Jul 2021 12:28
Australia Police Searching For 3,500 'Very Selfish Boofheads' From Anti-Lockdown ProtestNSW Police

Police in Australia have set up a strike force to track down those who took part in anti-lockdown protests as an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant continues to spread.

Residents of Greater Sydney and the surrounding areas of New South Wales (NSW) have been in lockdown for the last month in an effort to curb the spread of the variant, with a record 163 new infections announced in the 24 hours leading up to 8.00pm on Friday, July 23.

Today, July 24, thousands of protestors ignored the lockdown rules to take part in a demonstration against the restrictions, prompting police to charge 57 people and issue more than 90 infringement notices against those defying the public health orders.

David Elliott, Minister for Police and Emergency Services, said more charges are expected to come through the strike force, which has been tasked with identifying ‘as many people as possible’ from the protest.

Investigators will use videos of the protests to help identify those involved, with Elliot adding that they will aim to track down what he described as 3,500 ‘very selfish boofheads’ who ‘thought the law didn’t apply to them.’

Elliot advised anyone who attended the protest get tested for coronavirus, 9 News reports, and self-isolate ‘until we know your family and friends are going to be safe’.

He added: ‘You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to work out if this is a super spreader event, we can forget about lifting restrictions next week.’

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon condemned the actions of the protestors following reports police were assaulted during the demonstrations, warning that anyone who thinks they can ‘get away with the types of actions we saw will be chased by the law, to the full extent of the law.’

Initial reports suggest officers have not been significantly injured, though Lanyon expressed his belief this was down to luck.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Australia, Coronavirus, New South Wales, Protest, Sydney

