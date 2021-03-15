Australia Refuses To Label China’s Persecution Of Uighurs As Genocide
Australia’s parliament has voted against a motion to label China’s persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide.
The motion was dismissed in the Australian Senate on Monday, March 15, after the governing Liberal Party-led Coalition and main opposition Labor Party blocked a formal vote on the proposal, with the Senate voting 33-12 against the resolution.
This follows declarations by the US, Canada and the Netherlands that the persecution of Uighurs in China is genocide. China has strongly denied allegations of human rights abuses against the Uighur population.
The proposed Senate motion was pushed by Independent Senator Rex Patrick, who has now called out the Australian government for failing to call out China’s treatment of the Uighur population.
As reported by SBS News, Patrick said:
It is most regrettable that Coalition and Labor Senators combined to block a vote on a motion that recognises the incontrovertible fact that the Chinese Government is engaged in a campaign against the Uyghur people that constitutes an international crime within the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention.
This grim reality has been publicly recognised by the United States Administration of President Joe Biden, by the Canadian Parliament and the Parliament of the Netherlands.
According to Liberal Senator Jonathan Duniam, the government felt the motion would not have been an appropriate way of addressing such human rights concerns, telling the senate:
Australia remains deeply concerned by reports of enforced disappearances, mass detentions, forced labour, pervasive surveillance of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.
We will continue to work closely with our key partners to advocate on this issue in a meaningful way.
The Green party showed support for Patrick’s motion during the vote, as did Senator Jacqui Lambie and Senator Stirling Griff.
The vote comes after a major new report from US think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of demonstrating an ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’.
This report, entitled The Uyghur Genocide: An Examination of China’s Breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention, concluded that Beijing is in breach of Article II of the Genocide Convention, having violated ‘each and every act’ prohibited under Article II.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk