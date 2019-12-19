Australia So Hot They’ve Run Out Of Colours To Use On Heat Map

Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society

Temperatures in Australia have broken records this week, peaking at an insane 41.9°C – and it’s so hot they’ve run out of colours to use on their heat maps.

The record was initially broken on Tuesday, December 17, but was topped once again yesterday, December 18.

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales amid fears the record breaking heatwave will exacerbate the state’s bushfire crisis. In New South Wales alone, fire services are currently battling around 100 bushfires.

PA

Adding to the concerns, Australia’s bushfire season is typically in March/April time, meaning Australian’s may be enduring the fires for quite some time.

According to the Met Office, today, December 19, Sydney will be a comfortable 23°C, while Adelaide is predicted to hit a whopping 43°C.

The devastating fires have been broadcast across the globe, with one story in particular going viral. Capturing the hearts of people all over the world, a grandma called Toni literally took the shirt off her own back to save an injured koala from the overwhelming bushfires.

CBS Evening News

The rescued bear came to be known as Lewis. However, despite her best efforts, as well as the hard work from the team at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, Lewis the koala bear sadly passed away from his injuries.

Hundreds of koala bears have died in the bushfires this year, with reports suggesting the population of nationally treasured animal ‘will never recover‘.

According to Stuart Blanch, from WWF Australia, if a population is no longer genetically viable, koalas could be said to be ‘functionally extinct’ in some areas.

Pixabay

He told The Guardian:

Generally the animals that are considered to be functionally extinct are down to a few hundred, or dozens, like the Sumatran rhinoceros. For koala populations, there are disputes about how many are on the east coast, but the best evidence we have is 15,000 to 28,000 koalas in New South Wales. We are cautious about these numbers, but we are not down to hundreds of koalas. We don’t want to undermine the good efforts of people trying to save koalas, but the language is important. We absolutely believe there is hope to stop koalas going extinct.

PA

Temperatures are expected to exceed 45°C in NSW, Victoria and South Australia this week.

Heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest natural disaster and have killed thousands more people than bushfires or floods.

A state-wide ‘total fire ban’ has been put in place across NSW until midnight on Saturday, December 21.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]