Australia To Reopen Border Next Month

Australia is set to reopen its border in November, the first time it has done so throughout the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the country has had very strict border rules in place in an attempt to minimise the spread of coronavirus, but the rules have been controversial, leading to protests across the country.

At a press conference on Friday, September 30, Prime Minister Scott Minister declared, ‘It’s time to give Australians their lives back,’ and said that people would be able to travel when their state’s vaccination rate reached 80%.

New South Wales looks set to be first state to hit 80%, while Victoria is likely to be second.

Queensland and Western Australia, however, are considering keeping their state borders closed until vaccination rates reach a higher threshold than 80%. Due to the state’s strict border rules throughout the pandemic, their Covid rates have stayed at or near zero, as per the BBC.

Anyone hoping to travel to Australia to seek warmer weather will be disappointed, however, as travel is not yet open to foreigners. On this, the government said it was on the path ‘towards welcoming tourists back to our shores’, the BBC reported.

Morrison also revealed that Australia’s mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine – which costs each traveller A$3,000 ($2,160 USD) – would eventually be replaced by seven days of quarantining at home for vaccinated travellers. Unvaccinated travellers will have to quarantine for 14 days, once they are allowed to enter the country.

In the wake of the government’s announcement, demand for flights is expected to soar, prompting many airlines to warn of delays to services.

