Australian Bank Is Now Suspending People Over Transfer Captions
An Australian bank is suspending people over their transfer captions, so you should probably rethink sending your mate that money with the reference ‘f*ck you’.
The decision comes after the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) audited over 8,000 of its customers and found there were several low-value transactions, often less than $1, with offensive captions.
I mean, we’ve all done it. A friend of mine actually sent me money titled ‘robbery’, which obviously wasn’t stolen. Plus, it was only £4.50 so it would have been a pretty unsuccessful robbery to say the least.
While some were genuinely lighthearted and jokey, the bank did find some of the captions more concerning.
CBA General Manager of Community & Customer Vulnerability Catherine Fitzpatrick said in a statement:
After noticing disturbing messages in the account of a customer experiencing domestic and family violence, we conducted an analysis to better understand the problem. We were horrified by both the scale and the nature of what we found.
All genders were sending and receiving these messages, but nature ranged from fairly innocuous jokes using profanities to serious threats and clear references to domestic and family violence.
Our customers should always feel safe using digital banking. These changes will ensure that all customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of digital banking in a safe and secure way and represents our first step to address the issue of technology-facilitated abuse.
In light of some of the more disturbing captions, CBA – Australia’s biggest bank – have now introduced an Acceptable Use Policy.
This allows the bank to stop transfers that are ‘unlawful, defamatory, harassing or threatening conduct, promoting or encouraging physical or mental harm or violence against any person’. However, CBA must have proof of this to do so.
A statement on CBA’s website describes domestic and family abuse as a ‘hidden epidemic’ in Australia, and that approximately one in four women and one in thirteen men in Australia have experienced violence by an intimate partner.
Among those who ask for help, it was found 90% of them were affected by financial abuse.
Anna Bligh, CEO of the Australian Banking Association, said:
The use of bank transaction communications as a vehicle for threatening abuse gives a shocking insight into the lengths that violent partners will go to threaten, harass and abuse. CBA have done their customers a great service in identifying this abuse and taking swift action to stop it.
So, while you may think your bank transfer reference is funny, you may end up having your account suspended. With that in mind, maybe it’s best to just do a PG rated one instead.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
