Australian Bank Is Now Suspending People Over Transfer Captions

After noticing disturbing messages in the account of a customer experiencing domestic and family violence, we conducted an analysis to better understand the problem. We were horrified by both the scale and the nature of what we found.

All genders were sending and receiving these messages, but nature ranged from fairly innocuous jokes using profanities to serious threats and clear references to domestic and family violence.

Our customers should always feel safe using digital banking. These changes will ensure that all customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of digital banking in a safe and secure way and represents our first step to address the issue of technology-facilitated abuse.