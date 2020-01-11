Australian Firefighter Dies While Battling Bushfire In Victoria
A firefighter working on the bushfire crisis in the Omeo area of Victoria has died.
The State Control Centre of Victoria confirmed the death of a firefighter, who was employed by Parks Victoria to help contain the blaze.
A spokesperson from the SCC told 9News:
It is with great sadness that we confirm that a Forest Fire Management Firefighter from Parks Victoria has been involved in an incident while working on a fire in the Omeo area resulting in a fatality.
Family and fellow emergency personal have been informed and will be supported.
The SCC went on to say the death is currently being investigated and a report will be handed over to the state coroner.
They added:
The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority.
The matter is being investigated by Victoria Police who will prepare a report for the coroner.
Reports vary on the exact number of deaths caused by the bushfires, however all report more than 20 deaths including four firefighters.
More than one billion animals have been killed in the blaze and 2,000 homes have been destroyed, while 160,000 hectares of land have been torched.
Yesterday (January 10), a further 100 firefighters flew from the US to join Australian forces in fighting the blaze.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, shared a video of well wishers waiting at the airport to give the new arrivals a warm welcome as they touched down in Sydney, before making their journey to Victoria.
He explained on Twitter:
As they came through the arrival gate, those gathered gave a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity and assistance.
Their arrival comes after 20 firefighters from Los Angeles’ National Forest were sent to Australia on Monday, January 6, by the US National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).
If you want to help, you can donate to Fire and Rescue in Queensland, the County Fire Authority in Victoria, and the Wildlife Information Rescue in New South Wales.
Topics: News, Australia, Bushfire, firefighter