Australian Firefighters Have Valuables Stolen Overnight By Station Thief

As firefighters continue to battle Australia’s raging bushfires, thieves broke into a fire station and stole phones, wallets and car keys.

Wildfires have been ravaging the country over the past few weeks, killing koalas and taking the lives of 10 people in the process.

With the everyday folks offering their help in combating the infernos, it’s the firefighters putting their lives on the line to try and rid the lands of fire – and this is how they’re repaid, with theft.

Phones, wallets and car keys were nicked from Windsor fire station in Brisbane overnight – it’s speculated that the burglars scaled a balcony in order to access the building, as per the MailOnline. So far nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

It’s unclear at the moment whether Windsor’s firefighters have been assisting in the raging wildfires of late – but that’s not the point. As dozens of firefighters across the country tackle never-ending flames, it’s a blatant slap in the face to their efforts.

In just the past week, three people have died as a result of the bushfires – including two Rural Fire Service volunteers.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg even felt compelled to weigh in on the crisis gripping Down Under, calling out the government for failing to ‘make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events’.

Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?

Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires

That's what has to change.

Now. https://t.co/DQcZViKJQz — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 22, 2019

The Swedish 16-year-old is known for calling out those in power for their lack of action – for example, her now iconic speech to UN delegates, saying: ‘You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.’

Retweeting a video of a ring of fire around Sydney, Thunberg wrote:

Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible? Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires. That’s what has to change. Now.

In New South Wales, it’s feared more than 100 buildings have been wrecked as a result of the bushfires. The state’s RFS commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, says the extent of property damage is ‘significant’.

Fitzimmons said:

We could be talking about another hundred buildings being added to the state tally so far this season. We are expecting another heavy toll unfortunately with estimates that property loss could be in the dozens of buildings including homes, outbuildings, sheds and businesses.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on the tough end of public opinion last week, after it emerged he’d jetted off to Hawaii for a holiday as the country slowly turned to ashes. He’s since returned, apologising for the ‘great anxiety’ caused.

