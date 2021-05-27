unilad
Australian Lawyer Asked By Government If His ‘Amputation Is Permanent’

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 May 2021 12:08
Pexels/@Tom_the_lawyer/Twitter

An Australian lawyer was asked if his ‘amputation is permanent’ during a review for disability benefits. 

In Australia, the government offers the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), which can provide full funding for any ‘reasonable and necessary’ needs of someone with a ‘permanent and significant’ disability under the age of 65 – at least, that’s how it’s meant to work on paper.

The scheme has been marred with access issues since going into operation, from IT problems to long wait times on wheelchairs and other essential supplies, to people being cut off from basic services while awaiting a review.

Tom Monks, a lawyer from Albany, lost his legs in an accident when he was two years old. His medical care and support as a child was great, but it’s been a different story as an adult. Last year, he applied for NDIS funding, and quickly learned the struggle to actually access the support beyond being approved.

‘For most of last year, due to COVID, I wasn’t able to spend my money for therapies. At this year’s review they used that against me, saying… you didn’t spend the money so we will take some away from you,’ he told ABC News.

Due to his disability, Monks uses a wheelchair and relies on taxis for transport. While he used to get a $70 mobility allowance each week, ‘they took that away from me, saying that my wife can take up the slack’, he explained. ‘They also took away what is a reasonable amount to fix my wheelchair.’

After requests for funding for physiotherapy and pain management were rejected, he submitted an application for a review. ‘It has taken me three months to get the reports to substantiate that I have no legs. It has taken me an exhaustive amount of time,’ he said.

‘I’m not eligible for the disability support pension, I’m not disabled enough. I got questioned if my amputation was permanent by Centrelink staff at one stage,’ Monks added.

Ben Gauntlett, Australia’s disability discrimination commissioner, recently told the Senate the experience of requesting NDIS is ‘unsatisfactory’, with his independent assessment report failing to ‘reflect accurately what I felt I had informed the person assessing me of’ in his trial.

Senator Jordon Steele-John said, ‘The problems are not enough staff, the staff they do have often are not trained adequately, the ICT systems don’t support the complexity of our lives to be recorded in the system, and there are not enough disabled people in senior management levels of the agency.’

He added, ‘All of these factors are coming together to create a system which is a source of fear for people when we established it to be a source of hope.’

Cameron Frew

