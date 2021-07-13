Australian News Channel Slammed For ‘Racist’ Post About England’s Euro Loss
An Australian news channel has faced fierce backlash following a poorly worded headline about England’s recent Euro loss.
Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all been subjected to disgusting racist abuse following Italy’s win at the Euros, with the Metropolitan Police having now opened up an investigation into the messages sent to them via social media.
The inappropriate headline, published by 7NEWS Australia, has since been slammed by various social media users, many of whom have called upon the outlet to explain itself.
The headline in question read, ‘Three Black players failed in penalty shootout which England lost 3-2 against Italy’, referring here to England players Saka, Rashford and Sancho.
Sports blogger Dan Clark tweeted:
Absolutely appalling headline by 7NEWS – and don’t give me the ‘read the article’ cr*p! This is a horrendous way to lead a story. When people in mainstream media think this is acceptable, it highlights just how far we still have to go as a society…
Meanwhile, Australian Shadow Minister for Cities, Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles, wrote:
This is awful. It can’t be ignored. We need a national anti-racism strategy, with zero tolerance at its core.
7NEWS has since issued a public apology in regards to the post, which the channel has described as having been a ‘regrettable mistake’:
The post linked to an article condemning the racial abuse of England football players following the team’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.
The caption on the post was swiftly rectified as soon as it was identified. We sincerely apologise for the offence the post caused.
Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer James Warburton has also issued the following statement to members of staff:
I wanted to touch on the post that was published on 7NEWS.com.au [7News Australia Facebook post] yesterday and to reiterate that what happened was a terrible mistake, unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
A public apology was issued as soon as possible. The post was inexcusable, embarrassing and clearly does not meet the expectations of our company and the values that we’ve all worked so hard on over the past 12 months.
It comes after the Football Association released a statement urging the British government to take action on legislation which would criminalize online harassment, calling upon social media companies to do more to clamp down on users who abuse others.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
