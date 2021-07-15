Australian PM Addresses Rumours He Pooed Himself Outside McDonald’s
The Australian prime minister has poo-pooed rumours that he once defecated outside a McDonald’s.
Reportedly Scott Morrison pooped himself outside a restaurant in 1997, and I’m sure we can all relate to that feeling after eating a big meal from the fast food giant.
Morrison managed to keep this story quiet over the decades, but it resurfaced in 2018 after he became prime minister.
Hip hop artist Joyride made the allegations against Morrison and claimed that his friend worked at the Engadine McDonald’s at the time of the incident when a then 29-year-old Morrison soiled himself after Cronulla Sharks were defeated in the 1997 Super League grand final.
Fortunately the rumours didn’t send Morrison’s political career down the toilet, and he’s now addressed the matter that’s been following him round like a bad smell for 24 years.
Appearing on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show today, July 15, the Australian PM asked if he could ‘clear one thing up from ages ago’.
Kyle then asked if this was the ‘Macca thing’, to which Morrison said yes and branded it as an ‘urban myth’, Metro Online reports.
He said to the radio host:
It is the biggest urban myth ever, it is complete and utter rubbish.
I found the whole thing incredibly amusing, I always joke about it amongst our team here as we’ve driven past it on occasions and I say, ‘Do you want to pop-in for a Big Mac?’
It is absolute and total rubbish.
‘Some of the funniest yarns are the ones that aren’t true and I think that’s one of them,’ he added.
Prior to today’s dismissal, someone went as far as having a plaque put in place at the McDonald’s where the soiling situation allegedly took place in a bid to commemorate it.
The plaque reads, ‘It was on the spot on the evening of 20th September 1997 that Scott Morrison defecated in his pants after Cronulla Sharks lost the Super League Grand Final to the Brisbane Broncos 26 – 8.’
Someone shared a picture of the amusing plaque on Twitter writing, ‘I’d like to nominate whoever went to the trouble of having this plaque made and placing it at Engadine McDonald’s for Australian of the Year.’
Despite his efforts to squash the rumours, people on social media still appear to want to believe that it’s true. One person wrote, ‘The 1997 incident deployed as a distraction of current disasters. Never Forget. I am so pleased Engadine is finally getting the recognition we deserve.’
Another said, ‘What other national leader goes on radio to discuss whether or not he shat himself at Maccas in 1997? This is where we’re at, Australia.’
Sh*t happens, folks.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Australia, McDonalds, Scott Morrison, World News