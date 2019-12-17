       

Australian PM Scott Morrison ‘Jets Off To Hawaii’ During Devastating Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received backlash for his decision to take time off during the bushfire crisis. 

The country has been struggling for weeks to tackle raging fires, which have destroyed wildlife habitats and caused people to lose homes in South Australia and Western Australia.

Although residents are suffering and firefighters are working tirelessly, Australia’s leader has decided to step away from the chaos.

The PM’s location has not been revealed for safety reasons but a spokesperson for Morrison’s office confirmed his absence to the MailOnline.

They commented:

The PM is on leave for a few days but is receiving regular updates on the status of victims of the White Island tragedy as well as details on the bushfires across the country.

Rumours about the prime minister’s whereabouts started to spread when NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge sent out a tweet suggesting Morrison had swapped the burning country for the relaxing island of Hawaii.

He tweeted:

Where’s the Prime Minister? We just confirmed with the Deputy PM’s office that he’s acting PM until at least Thursday. Have they noticed the country is on fire? We have heard rumours @ScottMorrisonMP is in Hawaii #ClimateEmergency

Morrison has been widely criticised on Twitter for his decision to take a break:

Since April, the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group, which is made up of former fire and emergency leaders, has been trying to warn the prime minister about the current bushfire season, but they have been unsuccessful in securing a meeting with him.

He has previously avoided questions about why he hasn’t met with the fire chiefs, claiming the government already had advice from ‘existing fire chiefs doing the existing job’.

Despite claims there was a planned approach, former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins told news.com.au there has been ‘no dialogue at all’.

The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group is now planning to host its own emergency summit to ‘to come up with a national, multifaceted plan’.

The meeting aims to bring together stakeholders including farmers, indigenous land owners, fire services, military, the insurance industry, state and territory governments, and hopefully the prime minister – once he’s back on the job.

Mullins commented:

There’s just so much to be done and there’s just no leadership coming from Canberra to even think about it.

Australia has become a much more dangerous place because of climate change.

The spokesperson from the prime minister’s office has said Morrison will be back on the job before Christmas.

