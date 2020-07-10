Authorities Announce Naya Rivera Is ‘Presumed Dead’ And Shift Search To Recovery

If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up. In a lake the visibility is not very good. So, if you’ve ever watched underwater video and you’ve seen divers in the ocean, typically the visibility in the ocean water is much better. So, in the lake, the visibility is terrible.

In this particular lake, in that area, there’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglements. Makes it unsafe for the divers and it makes a more complicated search.