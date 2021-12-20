Autistic Boy Reduces Waitress To ‘Happy Tears’ With Wholesome Christmas Gesture

Alamy

A waitress was left crying ‘happy tears’ after an autistic boy’s wholesome gesture.

The boy’s mother took to Twitter to recount the heartwarming story about her son and the waitress. Honestly, if this doesn’t get you into the Christmas spirit, we don’t know what will.

Twitter user @BintyMustard took to the social media platform to describe how her son goes to the cafe every weekend, and the same girl always serves him.

Binty said in the Twitter thread:

My autistic son (14) goes to a cafe every weekend. The same girl serves him. She’s about 17. Every week he makes my [other half] wait outside whilst he goes in, speaks to her & they joke that he doesn’t need a menu & he orders. Then OH goes in to join him…

The mother then explained how her son wanted to thank the waitress for her kindness.

She continued:

…my son wanted to take her a Xmas card today. He wanted to thank her. He wrote it himself. When OH came in, the waitress was crying ‘happy tears’ as she was so overwhelmed by my son doing that. (They know he’s autistic) Then the other cafe ladies started crying ‘happy tears’ too.

And, if that wasn’t enough to make you cry happy tears, this next part will be.

According to Binty, she used the concept of happy tears to explain the difference in tears to her son. ‘It’s just stuck,’ she said, ‘So he said to her ‘are you ok? Are these happy tears?’ Which probably set her off again.’

Brb while we go cry too.