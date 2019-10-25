Avengers-Themed Episode Of The Simpsons Will Air In February 2020

20th Century Fox Television

With both franchises now under the House of Mouse’s roof, the MCU is set to collide with The Simpsons next year.

Thanos already dropped into Springfield earlier this year, dusting the beloved cartoon family in a spin on the opening credits – leaving only Maggie by his side.

Whether he’ll appear again is unknown, but one thing’s for certain: the Avengers-themed Simpsons episode will air next February.

This isn’t some cheap spin-off or boneless parody: Marvel boss Kevin Feige (recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer) is in on the act, even set to cameo.

Alongside Feige will be legacy MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo (the filmmaking duo behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) are also expected to appear.

News around the episode was revealed in a Q&A with TV Line ‘s Michael Ausiello, who wrote:

There’s an episode coming up later this season in which Bart weaponizes – wait for it – spoilers. Here’s the gist: As a result of a massive misunderstanding, Bart gets to see a cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he uses spoilers from the not-yet-released film as blackmail to get what he wants. When two movie execs (played by, wink, wink, Marvel auteurs Joseph and Anthony Russo) discover Bart has seen the movie, they will stop at nothing to keep his spoiler knowledge a secret. Marvel CCO Kevin Feige also makes a cameo in the episode – titled ‘Bart the Bad Guy’ – as the evil alien supervillain in the film, Chinnos.

Following their relocation in the Fox-Disney merger, producers on the show have talked to executives about a possible second film as well as more spin-off ideas.

As reported by Variety, executive producer Matt Selman said:

I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with, they’ve been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format.

For those looking to binge the iconic family cartoon, every single episode will be dropping on Disney+ when the new streaming platform arrives.

You’ll also be able to gorge on all of Marvel’s offerings, with every MCU film available to stream when Disney+ debuts on November 12 (no UK release date has been confirmed).

The Avengers-themed Simpsons episode will air on February 23, 2020.

