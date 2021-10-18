Award-Winning Female Writer Revealed To Be Three Men

Alamy

Three Spanish men have been revealed as being behind an award-winning crime thriller penned under the name Carmen Mola.

At the glitzy Planeta awards on Friday, October 15, the name was revealed as being a pseudonym used instead by three male television scriptwriters, who stepped out of anonymity to claim their 1 million euro prize money.

Upon receiving their prize, the trio admitted that ‘Carmen Mola’ did not actually exist, leaving members of the audience, including the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, reeling in shock.

Alamy

‘Carmen Mola’ is described as a ‘Madrid-born author’ on her agent’s website and has been compared to Elena Ferrante, an esteemed Italian novelist, CNN reports.

The website features images of an unidentified woman facing away from the camera and states that the author is writing under a pseudonym in the hopes of remaining anonymous.

However, upon accepting the prestigious award, scriptwriters, Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero revealed that they were the true identities behind the pseudonym, despite having previously hinted that Mola was a female university professor with a husband and child, in interviews with Spanish media.

The story which won the Planeta prize was a historical thriller called The Beast. Set in 1834, around the cholera epidemic, it tells the tale of a hunt for a serial killer by a policeman, journalist and young woman.

The darkness of Mola’s books compared to her supposed profession and day-to-day life had previously been noted as a ‘good marketing operation’ by the El Mundo newspaper.

Beatriz Gimeno, previous director of the Women’s Institute, a national equality organisation in Spain, took to Twitter to condemn the use of a pseudonym, calling the three men ‘scammers’.

She wrote:

Beyond using a female pseudonym, these guys have spent years doing interviews. It’s not just the name, it’s the fake profile they’ve used to take in readers and journalists.

Mola’s work had previously been a part of the Women’s Institute’s selection of ‘feminist reading’ in 2020.

The selection included other authors such as Irene Vallejo, who wrote El Infinito en un junco and Margaret Atwood, who wrote The Handmaid’s Tale.

As of today, Monday, October 18, Mola is still listed as an author on the Penguin Random House website, despite the three men’s revelation.