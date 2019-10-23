babies Born At 22 Weeks Will Now Be Resuscitated, Under New Guidelines

Babies born at 22 weeks will now be resuscitated, in accordance with updated guidelines from the British Association of Perinatal Medicine (BAPM).

Previous recommendations stated only babies born at 23 weeks or later were given life saving treatment, with those born earlier than this thought too premature to save.

However, new evidence suggests those born earlier indeed survive. Sadly, most born at this stage will still die, however a third could survive in cases where treatment is possible.

According to the British Medical Journal, these guideline changes reflect steady steps made in neonatal and obstetric care over the course of the past 10 years.

These improvements have led to enhanced survival rates amongst very premature babies. Four out of 10 babies born at 23 weeks who are receiving treatment in UK neonatal units are now expected to survive, compared with just two out of 10 back in 2008.

As reported by BBC News, consultant neonatologist Professor Dominic Wilkinson has described this as ‘fantastic news’:

The very high risks mean it’s not always the right thing to do to provide intensive medical treatment.

Survival for babies born before 22 weeks was previously not considered feasible because their lungs were not considered to be developed enough.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.