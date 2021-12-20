unilad
Babies Survive ‘Relatively Unscathed’ After Tornado Carried Them Away In Bath

by : Shola Lee on : 20 Dec 2021 14:04
Babies Survive 'Relatively Unscathed' After Tornado Carried Them Away In Bath

Two babies have survived after being carried away in a bathtub by a Kentucky twister.

Quick thinking grandmother Clara Lutz put 15-month-old Kaden and three-month-old Dallas in a bathtub, to shield them from swirling tornadoes that ripped through the US last week.

The tornadoes left at least 92 people dead, with multiple states being hit by the extreme weather.

Lutz spoke to WFIE-TV about the experience, which left her house in Hopkins shaking.

The grandmother reportedly put the babies in a bathtub with a blanket and a Bible, in an effort to protect them from the tornado. The house then started shaking and Lutz ‘couldn’t hold on’ to the bathtub anymore.

Mayfield, Kentucky (Alamy)Alamy
She said:

Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God.

Lutz explained how she was hit in the back of the head by a water tank from the tub. The tornado left her home stripped from the foundation and she couldn’t find the children.

Lutz continued:

All I could say was, ‘Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee’.

Luckily, the bathtub was found upside down with the babies alive underneath. Lutz was reunited with them by sheriff’s officers.

Baby Dallas had a bump on the back of his head and was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville because his brain was bleeding.

The bleeding stopped before they arrived at the hospital and both babies are okay.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Babies, kentucky

