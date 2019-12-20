Baby Kidnapped From Hospital 55 Years Ago Found Alive And Well

PA

A set of parents in America had their baby kidnapped while in hospital, and was later ‘reunited’ with who they believed was their son. But in 2012, it was discovered the child they had been raising for 46 years wasn’t in fact biologically theirs. On Wednesday the location of their real son was revealed.

Chester and Dora Fronczak welcomed son Paul in Chicago’s Michael Reese Hospital in 1964, but the baby was kidnapped by a woman pretending to be a nurse.

According to WGN-TV, the woman dressed as a nurse took the baby from his mother’s room, saying she was going to a doctor’s check up, but never returned.

After the largest manhunt in the history of Chicago, two years later the Fronczak’s were reunited with a little boy believed to be their son, Paul.

Chester and Dora went on to raise the boy as their own for 46 years, but in 2012, following a DNA test, it was discovered that the man raised as Paul Fronczak wasn’t actually their biological son.

WGN-TV investigative journalists then decided to do some digging themselves and on Wednesday, December 18, revealed they believed they had found Chester and Dora’s son in Michigan.

According to reports, the FBI got in contact with the man thought to be the Fronczaks’ son a few months ago with the evidence. The man hasn’t been named because he is a victim of crime.

FBI Chicago spokesperson Siobhan Johnson declined to comment when asked by WGN-TV whether the bureau has confirmed whether the man in Michigan is Paul Fronczak.

In a statement she said:

Several years ago, the FBI reopened the investigation into the disappearance of Paul Joseph Fronczak. Our investigation into this matter remains ongoing as we continue to pursue all leads. We ask for privacy for the victims as we continue to investigate the facts surrounding this case.

The man believed to be Chester and Dora’s son would not say whether he planned to connect with his biological mother, Dora. Sadly, he will never get the opportunity to meet his biological father who died several years ago.

Paul learnt about the kidnapping when he was 10 years old and has said he’s had his suspicions about his true identity ever since, which fuelled his decision to take a DNA test seven years ago against his parents wishes.

Apparently Dora has declined to comment following the information that’s recently come to light.

