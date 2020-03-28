Baby Shark Releases New Song About Washing Hands And It'll Be In Your Head All Isolation PinkFong/YouTube

If there’s one thing self-isolation is missing, it’s Baby Shark but don’t worry, they’re back with a new song about personal hygiene.

That’s right, the catchy internet phenomenon that seemed to circulate every air wave in the world has returned to help us through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baby Shark song, which has actually been in the public consciousness since 2007, was most popularised by PinkFong, a South Korean education brand, in 2016. Today, March 28, let me introduce you to your newest earworm: the aptly titled Wash Your Hands.

PinkFong’s YouTube channel only uploaded the new song on March 21, and already it’s amassed more than three million views – remember that Baby Shark infiltrated the charts due to its ginormous popularity, so we could have another hit on our (clean) hands.

What’s the lyrics, I hear you cry? Omitting the repeating verses, the song goes:

Wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo (x3)

Grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo (x3)

Rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo (x3)

Rinse your hands, doo doo doo doo doo (x3)

Dry your hands, doo doo doo doo doo (x3)

Of course, Baby Shark’s hygiene tips extend beyond the act of washing one’s hands. The song also advises you to cover your sneeze (doo doo doo doo doo) and cough into your elbow (doo doo doo doo doo).

Wash Your Hands Baby Shark PinkFong/YouTube

The final frame of the video urges viewers to ‘stay healthy’ and ‘join the #BabySharkHandWashChallenge’. With increasing COVID-19 numbers (more than 600,000 confirmed cases globally), every little helps – we salute you, Baby Shark.