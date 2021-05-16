Bakery Puts Burglary Suspect’s Face On Cookie To Help Catch Criminal
A bakery has put its skills to use in an unexpected way, by using cookies to identify a man who broke into their shop.
The Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was broken into last month, with the culprit stealing cash and equipment under cover of darkness.
Rather than leave things up to the police, Karen and Eric Krieg, who own the store, decided to take matters into their own hands, spreading the word about the suspect in the best way they know how – by printing his face onto a special batch of ‘crime cookies.’
Security cameras in the store were able to catch a look at the suspect as he pulled out the cash register, but rather than using the footage to print out some good old-fashioned ‘wanted’ posters, the Kriegs iced the culprit’s image onto some freshly baked sugar cookies.
‘[I thought] okay, I’m going to put (the suspect’s) face on a cookie,’ Karen told local news channel Fox 6, adding that the hope was that customers might be able to put a name to the face.
In a post on the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners wrote:
We made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!
We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last.
If you recognize this man, please call the Milwaukee PD
Incredibly, the idea paid off, and the suspect was identified, although Metro reports that Milwaukee police are yet to make any arrests.
Having solved their own mystery, some of the Krieg’s customers have suggested the bakery could put their tactic to use elsewhere, with one person writing ‘you should offer this service for lost and/or stolen pets.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsFox6 News
Fox6 News