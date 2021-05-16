unilad
Advert

Bakery Puts Burglary Suspect’s Face On Cookie To Help Catch Criminal

by : Hannah Smith on : 16 May 2021 17:54
Bakery Puts Burglary Suspect's Face On Cookie To Help Catch CriminalFox6 News

A bakery has put its skills to use in an unexpected way, by using cookies to identify a man who broke into their shop.

The Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was broken into last month, with the culprit stealing cash and equipment under cover of darkness.

Advert

Rather than leave things up to the police, Karen and Eric Krieg, who own the store, decided to take matters into their own hands, spreading the word about the suspect in the best way they know how – by printing his face onto a special batch of ‘crime cookies.’

Cookies with an image of the suspect printed in icing (Fox6 News)Fox6 News

Security cameras in the store were able to catch a look at the suspect as he pulled out the cash register, but rather than using the footage to print out some good old-fashioned ‘wanted’ posters, the Kriegs iced the culprit’s image onto some freshly baked sugar cookies.

‘[I thought] okay, I’m going to put (the suspect’s) face on a cookie,’ Karen told local news channel Fox 6, adding that the hope was that customers might be able to put a name to the face.

Advert

In a post on the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners wrote:

We made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!

We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last.

If you recognize this man, please call the Milwaukee PD

The 'crime cookies' successfully identified the suspect (Canfora Bakery/ Facebook)Canfora Bakery/ Facebook

Incredibly, the idea paid off, and the suspect was identified, although Metro reports that Milwaukee police are yet to make any arrests.

Advert

Having solved their own mystery, some of the Krieg’s customers have suggested the bakery could put their tactic to use elsewhere, with one person writing ‘you should offer this service for lost and/or stolen pets.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again
News

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again

TikTokers Beg Scientists To Stop Exploring Ocean After Spotting Creepy Sea ‘Monster’
Animals

TikTokers Beg Scientists To Stop Exploring Ocean After Spotting Creepy Sea ‘Monster’

‘Real-Life Superhero’ Vows To Hunt Down Serial Killer In His Town
News

‘Real-Life Superhero’ Vows To Hunt Down Serial Killer In His Town

Court Upholds Man’s Life Sentence For Cannabis Possession
News

Court Upholds Man’s Life Sentence For Cannabis Possession

Topics: News, burglary, Crime, Now

Credits

Fox6 News

  1. Fox6 News

    Bakery makes robbery suspect cookie

 