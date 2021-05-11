Balcony Full Of People Collapses In Terrifying Video

KCAL9/CBS LA

Guests at a Malibu house party had a lucky escape at the weekend after the balcony they were on collapsed onto rocks below.

Video footage shows a large group of people mingling outside on the balcony, which suddenly gives way, breaking off from the house and falling several feet onto the dangerous terrain. The video, which was sent to a local news station, was filmed by a security camera on a neighbouring property just off the Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, May 8.

Advert 10

It’s shocking stuff, and the accident left several people injured, with two being treated for critical injuries in hospital. In a miraculous escape, no one was killed in the collapse.

According to fire crews who responded to the scene, around 15 people were on the balcony when it fell. An eyewitness at the party told CBSLA, ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15-feet to the rocks. The deck just literally gave out. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s pretty awful.’

After rescuing the guests from the wreckage of the balcony, fire department officials inspected the damage and declared the house uninhabitable. Photos from the scene show deck furniture scattered across the jagged rocks, with pieces of timber and planks hanging off the structure.

Advert 10

A lawyer representing several of those injured in the collapse said that some victims had ‘orthopedic issues,’ while at least one hit their head in the accident, with multiple guests reportedly planning to sue over the accident.

However, some have questioned why there were 15 people on the balcony in the first place, especially given current pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings and parties in place in California.

Speaking to CBSLA the owner of the house said they had rented it out to a group of young people for the weekend, and had expected there would only be six people in attendance. The owner said they later got a call from a neighbour saying that there were more than 30 people at the house for a party – far more than she had allowed.

Advert 10

The owner reportedly spent three hours calling the person who had rented the house to try and get the guests to leave, and last spoke to them at 5.00pm, roughly 15 minutes before the balcony collapsed. She told CBSLA her house had also been vandalised by the partygoers, but added that her heart went out to those hurt in the accident.