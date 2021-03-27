unilad
Advert

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Crimes Like Drug Possession And Prostitution

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Mar 2021 16:05
Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Crimes Like Drug Possession And ProstitutionPA Images/Shutterstock

Baltimore is putting a stop to the prosecution of low-level crimes, such as drug possession and prostitution. 

As coronavirus surged across the US, the large number of prison inmates quickly became an issue in many parts of the country. Battling spikes in crowded jails, some people saw early releases under house arrest in order to prevent further spreading.

Advert

In Baltimore, the state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, tried out a new initiative: to stop prisons filling up, her office stopped prosecuting low-level crimes. It’s helped in more ways than one.

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Crimes Like Drug Possession And ProstitutionPA Images

According to a press release, there’s been a 39% decrease in people entering the criminal justice system compared to this time last year, with Baltimore City’s incarcerated population dropping by 18% during the pandemic. Between March 13, 2020 and March 13, 2021, violent crime was down by 20% and property crime dropped by 36%.

Prosecution was stopped for the following offences: drug possession; attempted distribution; paraphernalia possession; prostitution; trespassing; minor traffic offences; open container; rogue and vagabond; and urinating/defecating in public.

Advert

In connection with these charges, 1,423 pending cases were dismissed by Mosby’s office, with 1,415 warrants quashed.

Mosby said, ‘Today, America’s war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore. We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero tolerance policing and no longer default to the status quo to criminalise mostly people of colour for addiction… clearly prosecuting low-level offenses with no public safety value is counterproductive to the limited law enforcement resources we have.’

Advert

The COVID criminal justice policies have since become permanent, with Mosby saying, ‘We will develop sustainable solutions and allow our public health partners to do their part to address mental health and substance use disorder.’

She added, ‘When the courts open next month, I want my prosecutors working with the police and focused on violent offenses, like armed robbery, carjacking cases and drug distribution organisations that are the underbelly of the violence in Baltimore, not using valuable jury trial time on those that suffer from addiction.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’
News

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage
News

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage

Maine Looking To Legalise Viking-Style Funerals Where You Go Out In Blaze Of Glory
Life

Maine Looking To Legalise Viking-Style Funerals Where You Go Out In Blaze Of Glory

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Baltimore, Crime, Legal, Now, US

Credits

Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City

  1. Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City

    State’s Attorney, Mayor’s Office, and Community Partners Announce Success of Covid Criminal Justice Policies

 