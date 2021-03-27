Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Crimes Like Drug Possession And Prostitution

PA Images/Shutterstock

Baltimore is putting a stop to the prosecution of low-level crimes, such as drug possession and prostitution.

As coronavirus surged across the US, the large number of prison inmates quickly became an issue in many parts of the country. Battling spikes in crowded jails, some people saw early releases under house arrest in order to prevent further spreading.

In Baltimore, the state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, tried out a new initiative: to stop prisons filling up, her office stopped prosecuting low-level crimes. It’s helped in more ways than one.

According to a press release, there’s been a 39% decrease in people entering the criminal justice system compared to this time last year, with Baltimore City’s incarcerated population dropping by 18% during the pandemic. Between March 13, 2020 and March 13, 2021, violent crime was down by 20% and property crime dropped by 36%.

Prosecution was stopped for the following offences: drug possession; attempted distribution; paraphernalia possession; prostitution; trespassing; minor traffic offences; open container; rogue and vagabond; and urinating/defecating in public.

In connection with these charges, 1,423 pending cases were dismissed by Mosby’s office, with 1,415 warrants quashed.

Mosby said, ‘Today, America’s war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore. We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero tolerance policing and no longer default to the status quo to criminalise mostly people of colour for addiction… clearly prosecuting low-level offenses with no public safety value is counterproductive to the limited law enforcement resources we have.’

The COVID criminal justice policies have since become permanent, with Mosby saying, ‘We will develop sustainable solutions and allow our public health partners to do their part to address mental health and substance use disorder.’

She added, ‘When the courts open next month, I want my prosecutors working with the police and focused on violent offenses, like armed robbery, carjacking cases and drug distribution organisations that are the underbelly of the violence in Baltimore, not using valuable jury trial time on those that suffer from addiction.’