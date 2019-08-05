Bam Margera Asks Dr. Phil For Help After Being Prevented From Boarding Plane

Bam Margera/Instagram

Jackass star Bam Margera has pleaded for help from Dr. Phil as his family is ‘worse than it’s ever been’.

Margera, who rose to fame starring on CKY, as a pro skater sponsored by Element, and appearing alongside Johnny Knoxville, took to Instagram to ask the talk show for help ‘in a big, big way’.

In a series of videos, Margera takes aim at his mother, April Margera, and his wife, Nicole Boyd.

In the first of several videos, Margera says he has disowned his mother and that he can’t stand Nicole. He alleges that if they separated, Boyd would use his son, Phoenix Wolf, ‘as bait’ in a custody battle, and he’s ‘not playing that f*cking game’. He also says that she’s ‘stubborn’ and that when people say he’s going crazy, ‘f*cking A, maybe they’re right’.

April Margera takes the brunt of much of her son’s complaints however. He begins the second video by addressing his mother, saying that ‘it’s the worst part’ and that ‘she always cuts people off, and she’s always negative’. He claims that she always has a response to someone before they’ve finished their sentence, and therefore, ‘she’s not listening’.

He also tells of a recent incident, in which he apparently nearly died, and when his friend phoned his mum, ‘she acted like the Philly’s lost’ – he says, it was if it ‘happened every other Monday’.

The next video turns away from his family, with Margera begging Dr. Phil for help.

Margera explains that he’s been to 28 doctors and four rehabs to try and address his health issues, but hasn’t found any of them to be helpful.

He says in the video:

The only person I believe is you, because when I watch you I think, that’s what I would have said. The only person I will believe, on the planet, is Dr. Phil.

His next video appears to take stock of his problems, saying ‘the only negative things now are me not admitting to my sh*t which I f*cking totally forgot about, because I was worried about everybody else’.

Margera talks about how he has problems ‘shutting his brain off’, and that in the past he’s stayed up for four days straight editing because he had a specific image in his head, and he was afraid of losing that if he went to sleep.

His followers sent a mixture of messages; some showing support for the star, others condemning him for his actions against his family. One Instagram user wrote: ‘I actually think ranting like this is good, you can’t get more real than this, so respect for that!’

However, another user wrote:

I am sober and I have a great life and I did it for my kids. You’re a grown ass man come on Bam, I grew up watching you. You’re definitely losing your shit get it together you got this.

The slew of videos come after a recent incident at an Atlanta airport, where he wasn’t permitted to fly after a outburst directed at an employee.

Margera’s former co-star, Chris Pontius, said he needs to take accountability for his actions.

As reported by Pop Culture, Pontius wrote:

To everybody asking the Jackass guys to help Bam. We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up to him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their wife and mother and takes accountability for it. I wouldn’t write this publicly, but we all get told to go help Bam so much, I might as well answer.

Margera has had problems with alcoholism since his Jackass days, and has been in and out of rehab. He has spoken publicly about his battles, which is comendable, however his struggles persist.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58, and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 for advice and support.