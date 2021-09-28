Bam Margera Reportedly Taken To Rehab In Police Car

Bam Margera/Instagram/Alamy

Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been taken to a Florida rehabilitation centre by police officers following an incident at a hotel.

The 41-year-old skateboarder and stuntman was reportedly taken to rehab after officers responded to a call on the morning of Sunday, September 26 in regards to a person experiencing emotional distress.

Advert 10

This is as per TMZ, which reported that the call had been made about an individual at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel, a luxurious beachfront hotel in St. Pete Beach.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ how, after officers arrived at the scene, deputies were informed about a court order instructing Margera to enter rehab, an order which police then assisted with.

It’s understood that Margera was not placed under arrest during the incident, and that he doesn’t have any pending charges against him.

Advert 10

This comes at a difficult time for Margera, whose wife Nicole Boyd recently requested custody of their three-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf.

Margera has also been cut from Jackass 4 after violating a ‘wellness agreement’, which he had signed prior to working on the upcoming sequel amid concerns about his addiction problems and dependability.

Margera, who had allegedly tested positive for Adderall, went on to file a lawsuit, claiming he was subjected to ‘inhumane treatment’ and that his contract had been ‘wrongfully terminated’.

Advert 10

In June, Jackass director Jeff Tremaine was granted a restraining order against Margera after the stuntman reportedly issued a number of online threats against him and his family.

The court heard how Margera had become increasingly aggressive towards Tremaine after failing to show up to a virtual meeting to discuss his ongoing issues with sobriety and mental health, even reportedly making several direct threats against his children.

One such threat allegedly read:

Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f*cking contract before your not safe anywhere [sic].

Advert 10

With this court order now in place, Margera must now stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine and his family.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support