Bangladesh Opens First Religious School For Trans Students
Bangladesh has opened its first religious school for transgender people, with no age limit for who can attend.
The Dawatul Koran Third Sex Madrassa can accommodate more than 150 students who will be able to study Islamic and vocational subjects free of charge.
A third gender is now officially recognised in Bangladesh, which the government says is home to 10,000 transgender people – or hijras, as they are known in South Asia. Other estimates suggest more than 50,000 people identify as transgender in the country.
The school opened its doors this week near Lohar bridge in the Kamrangirchar area of Dhaka, where it welcomed school officials, local counselors and hijra community leaders.
The school is privately funded from a foundation set up with money left by the late Ahmad Ferdous Bari Chowdhury, a businessman who wanted to educate the hijra community, BBC News reports.
Classes in the three-storey building begin today, November 6, marking the beginning of teaching in the country’s first school exclusively for transgender people.
People who identify as transgender in Bangladesh have the right to vote and to stand for election, but general conservative social attitudes mean it can be difficult for members of the community to access jobs and education.
The Dawatul Koran Third Sex Madrassa will help offer a solution to this issue as it welcomes students of any age, with the hope that education will allow attendees a chance to enter a number of different professions.
Mohammad Abdul Aziz Hussaini, the madrassa’s education and training secretary, explained the no age limit decision to the BBC Bengali service, saying that people may not identify as transgender until a ‘fairly mature age’.
He said:
That’s why we don’t set any age limit. Anyone can be admitted here as soon as a transgender person is identified, no matter what age they are.
One student who has enrolled at the school, named Shilpy, dropped out of their old school at the age of nine because they were being bullied.
They said that everyone in the school ‘hated’ them, that they were ‘afraid’ or ‘criticised’ them.
Shilpy told the BBC that ‘no one wants to hire’ members of the transgender community, adding:
If there was a separate reading system for us, no one would tease.
If we had some education, we could have worked somewhere better. There is no education system. That is why we still do what our ancestors did and earn money by dancing and singing.
We also want to be like other people, to walk with dignity. We also want to stand on our own two feet. If I get a chance, I will go that way.
Hussaini noted that transgender people are ‘not to blame’ for the way they identify, and said they had set up the school so members of the community could ‘learn the Koran and work with dignity’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Life, LGBTQ+, Now, transgender