‘Bangs And Flashes’ At Bristol Petrol Station As Police Confront Knife Attacker

Witnesses have reported hearing loud bangs and seeing bright flashes at a petrol station in Bristol as police moved to confront a knife attacker.

Officers were able to successfully detain the suspect after they entered into the shop of the petrol station in Hengrove Way armed with a knife, prompting staff to hide inside a safe room.

Detailing the events which have been taking place this morning, September 9, Avon and Somerset police said authorities had closed the road surrounding the petrol station and shut down bus services as they responded to the situation.

Officers were able to get in contact with the staff as they hid inside, with the force saying, ‘Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.’

Sky News reports that around half a dozen loud ‘bangs’ could be heard coming from inside the petrol station after police arrived at the scene, after which a man was led away in handcuffs.

An eyewitness also claimed that armed police used stun grenades when entering the building.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said, ‘We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning. Investigations at the scene continue.’

As well as the man who was led away in handcuffs, police said another person from inside the petrol station left the scene and has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

Police arrived at the petrol station at 7.41am this morning after reports about the situation came in at 7.36am.