Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion Into Family’s Account

Fox11/PA Images

A family from Louisiana briefly experienced life as billionaires after a bank accidentally deposited $50 billion into their account.

Darren James, a real estate agent from Baton Rouge, first figured something was amiss when his panicked wife called him after checking her online banking, having spotted a deposit for a whopping $50 billion.

The 47-year-old father-of-two clocked the enormous deposit for himself on his wife’s phone after returning home from work.

James initially mulled over the idea of the family being left the money by an unknown rich uncle, Fox 11 reports. However, he knew the money wasn’t really theirs to keep, and that they ‘couldn’t do anything with it’.

James, who was previously employed as a law enforcement officer for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, reportedly didn’t even consider keeping the money, knowing this would be regarded as theft. And so he contacted Chase Bank, informing them of the error.

Of course, it had been a surreal and not unpleasant feeling to be part of one of the richest families in the US, even for such a short period of time.

James said:

It was a great feeling while it was there to see that many zeroes in your account. It was pretty neat to see what it looked like.

Going forward, James hopes others will draw inspiration from his story, which he hopes will motivate them to do the right thing and think up ways to give back.

PA Images

Considering what he would do if he was permitted to keep the money, James said he would have put it towards helping others, plans that would have included building a children’s hospital:

I would bless other people—to give people hope that there is positive in this world. That’s what my biggest dream is.

The deposit has since been reversed, but the James family haven’t been informed as to why exactly the error occurred, leading to concerns about the account having been potentially compromised. Chase Bank has yet to comment on the incident.

In April this year, another Louisiana resident was arrested after she refused to give back more than $1.2 million that had mistakenly been deposited into her brokerage account. Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was charged with theft valued at more than $25,000, bank fraud and the illegal transmission of monetary funds, CBS 47 reports. Her bail was set at $50,000.