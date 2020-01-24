unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Bank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination Lawsuit

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Jan 2020 09:22
Bank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitBank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitSauntore Thomas/Facebook/TCF Bank

Bank clerks refused to cash a black man’s cheque from a discrimination case believing it was fraudulent and called the police to intervene. 

Advert

Sauntore Thomas, 44, claims that TCF Bank employees in Livonia, Michigan, refused to cash or deposit his settlement cheque on Tuesday, January 21, leading police to respond and a fraud investigation to be launched.

Following the ordeal, Thomas then filed a lawsuit against the bank for discrimination – following a previous lawsuit with his employer for the same reason.

Bank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitBank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitSauntore Thomas/Facebook

Thomas, understandably, felt mistreated and humiliated by the bank who had been with for two years.

Advert

According to the police, the bank’s computer system wrongly flagged the cheque Thomas was trying to cash as fraudulent.

The bank manager said she was ‘checking’ the cheques in the back but called local police instead. Ten minutes later, four police officers arrived at the bank to talk to Thomas about the origin on the money he was trying to cash.

Bank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitBank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitTCF Bank

The 44-year-old explained to law enforcement that it was from a court settlement yet the bank still refused to deposit it and then filed a police report against Thomas for cheque fraud.

Speaking to Detroit Free Press, Thomas said: 

I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent. I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. They discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.

Following the ordeal, Thomas called his lawyer, Deborah Gordon, who described the incident as ‘outrageous’.

The lawyers also went on to say she believed assumptions were made against her client the minute he walked into the bank.

Advert
Bank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitBank Calls Police On Black Man Trying To Cash Cheque From Discrimination LawsuitPexels

TCF Bank has since issued an apology to Thomas who didn’t end up having charges filed against him.

The bank’s statement read:

TCF Bank is a diverse business serving a diverse community and we abhor racism in all forms. Mr. Thomas’ transaction was handled like any other transactions involving requests for large amounts of cash. We regret any inconvenience to Mr. Thomas.

Thomas is now suing the bank for unspecified damages.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Banking, Cheque, Detroit, discrimination, Racism, Settlement, TCF Bank

Credits

Detroit Free Press

  1. Detroit Free Press

    Detroit man settles race discrimination lawsuit, then bank won't cash his check

 