Bank Holiday If England Win Euros Will Apply To Everywhere In UK Except One Place

PA Images

The government is reportedly considering treating the UK to an extra bank holiday, in all but one place.

The government is reported to be considering giving the extra holiday if England beat Italy in Sunday’s highly-anticipated Euros final, July 11.

Advert 10

England beat Denmark on Wednesday, July 7, 2 – 1, leading to them being in the final of a major men’s tournament for the first time in 55 years.

PA Images

In light of this, both British citizens and members of parliament have been campaigning for an extra bank holiday if the national team brings it home on Sunday.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said on BBC Politics, ‘The government should just recognise what’s going on’, noting that the bank holiday should happen as no one would be at work anyway, with many others echoing similar sentiments.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, a petition calling for July 12 to be a bank holiday if England proves victorious has reached over 310,000 signatures at the time of writing.

PA Images

The description on the petition reads:

England may be playing a European Championship Final at 8pm on Sunday 11th July. It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

Advert 10

However, these campaigns may be in vain as reportedly Boris Johnson is considering making July 19 a bank holiday if England win the Euros, not the 12th. According to reports, this bank holiday would be everywhere but Scotland.

Politics For All tweeted, ‘BREAKING: Boris Johnson is considering making July 19 a bank holiday if England win the Euros. It could also apply to Wales and Northern Ireland, but not Scotland.’

The Twitter account then tweeted a snippet from an article in The Times where it got this information from.

Advert 10

Part of the piece written by the newspaper’s chief political correspondent Henry Zeffman read, ‘Government sources said it would be extremely difficult to arrange [a bank holiday] for this coming Monday. The July 19 date has been suggested by some because it is also the day that remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.’

It continued:

Bank holidays require a royal proclamation and officials are working out if the process could be expedited. It would probably extended to Wales and Northern Ireland, but not Scotland.

People on Twitter have since criticised the government for politicising football, while others pointed out that Scottish bank holidays are set by Scottish ministers – not Boris Johnson. Despite this, many English bank holidays coincide with ones in Scotland.

Advert 10