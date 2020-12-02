Bank Robbers Leave Stolen Cash All Over Street To Distract Police In Getaway zellflorizel/Twitter

Dozens of gunmen broke into a bank in Brazil Monday night, November 30, and ended up leaving cash scattered all over the streets.

The ordeal took place in Criciuma in the state of Santa Catarina, where ‘at least 30 assailants and 10 cars’ were involved in the organised ordeal. The robbery lasted into the early hours of Tuesday, December 1.

Following an intentional explosion during the robbery, thousands of notes ended up scattered in the city’s streets, which residents quickly went to retrieve. Videos on social media showed the masses of cash being picked up by people.

Sharing a video of the aftermath, one person wrote on Twitter:

Bank robbery like #MoneyHeist executed by thieves in Brazil. People take money scattered on the floor after a mega robbery in the city of Criciuma – Brazil. The gang looks well trained and supported by heavy armory. The modality of crime is called ‘Novo Cangaço’.

Globo News reported that a whopping 810,000 reais (£116,529) was in the streets because of the explosion. Four residents were then detained for taking some of the cash.

According to reports, local people were taken hostage during the robbery, which led to gunfire being exchanged between the robbers and Brazilian police.

Two officials were shot during the exchange but fortunately there were no fatalities. It’s thought two criminals were injured as well.

Clésio Salvaro, the city’s mayor, tweeted an update yesterday evening. He wrote, ‘The security agencies are still mobilized and working to arrest the criminals involved in the assault this morning. Lives were preserved in Criciúma! Now, the city begins, little by little, to return to normal. And let’s get to work!’

In a separate interview with Globo News, he added, ‘It was an unprecedented action for the state. There was never anything with this scope, this violence.’

One man who passed the bank soon before the robbery took place was José Damasio. Indeed, he drove past some of the individuals who were later taken hostage.

Speaking to AP, the 27-year-old explained, ‘If I had been delayed 20 minutes, just a little later, I would’ve been screwed. I got home and 15 minutes later heard the shots.’

A similar robbery took place in Botucatu, San Paulo, over the summer, causing officials to believe may have been coordinated by one of Brazil’s powerful organized crime and drug trafficking rings.