Bankrupt NRA Fails Bid To Reorganise In Gun-Friendly Texas

The National Rifle Association (NRA) will not be allowed to reorganise in Texas, after a federal judge dismissed its bankruptcy case for not being in good faith.

The gun-rights group declared bankruptcy in January this year, coming after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit targeting years of alleged corruption and misspending. While it’s based in Virginia, it was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871, thereby incorporated into the state.

Following a trial over the legitimacy of the organisation’s bankruptcy – essentially whether it’s the result of viable financial disarray or a ploy for something else – its bid to set up shop in the gun-friendly state of Texas has been rejected.

In a court filing, as per The Guardian, US Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale wrote, ‘The court believes the NRA’s purpose in filing bankruptcy is less like a traditional bankruptcy case in which a debtor is faced with financial difficulties or a judgment that it cannot satisfy.’

Hale added the NRA’s claim was ‘more like cases in which courts have found bankruptcy was filed to gain an unfair advantage in litigation or to avoid a regulatory scheme,’ such as James’ lawsuit.

The decision comes after an 11-day trial, with NRA top executive Wayne LaPierre placed in the hot seat throughout. He admitted to putting the group Chapter 11 bankruptcy without the consent of other board members.

The judge added, ‘Excluding so many people from the process of deciding to file for bankruptcy, including the vast majority of the board of directors, the chief financial officer, and the general counsel, is nothing less than shocking.’

LaPierre has been accused of spending $3.6 million on travel consultants over the past three years, in addition to flying to the Bahamas ‘by private air charter’ at least eight times. James’ lawsuit also cites ‘improper expense documentation, improper wage reporting and improper income tax withholding’ among other issues.

Philip Journey, an NRA member and Kansas judge, described the ruling as ‘disappointing’. LaPierre also wrote via the NRA’s Twitter account, ‘Today is ultimately about our members those who stand courageously with the NRA in defence of constitutional freedom.’

He added, ‘We remain an independent organisation that can chart its own course, even as we remain in New York to confront our adversaries.’

Following the decision, James tweeted, ‘The NRA does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court. No-one is above the law.’

