Banksy Footage Shows Him Painting Iconic Artwork

@banksy/Instagram

Banksy has enjoyed a summer holiday spreading his iconic graffiti, and he’s just uploaded footage of what he’s been up to.

Few graffiti artists have had the legacy or acclaim of the anonymous Bristolian Banksy. As a result, many are always excited to see his work and where he chooses to put it next; often, the walls where he publicly paints are sold for significant sums. And now, the artist has once again been painting in a showcase he’s called ‘A Great British Spraycation’.

The video shared by Banksy shows him driving around in a campervan and stopping at various seaside towns in the UK. At first, the artist focuses on the beaches and creates images of relaxing rats and eating seagulls.

@banksy/Instagram

As an artist who has made plenty of political statements, many won’t be surprised by a piece that reads, ‘We’re all in the same boat’ showing children in a small wooden vessel, as well as sea urchins attempting to find shells from capitalist owners.

The video also captures the reactions of the public to the art. Some people noted that ‘someone’s done that’, while others took a negative view and said ‘that looks like mindless vandalism that, doesn’t it?’

Check out the video:

Those with the context provided by the video have loved what they have seen. Commenters praised the work, writing, ‘The dancing couple is just so amazingly beautiful and detailed! I can’t imagine anyone getting their panties in a twist over that one,’ and another added, ‘Thanks for your art in my hometown (Lowestoft), I went and enjoyed them all yesterday’.