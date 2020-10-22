Banksy's Parody Painting Of Claude Monet Just Sold For £7.6 Million PA Images

Banksy’s Show Me The Monet, his parody of a Claude Monet classic, has sold for an eye-watering £7.6 million.

The oil painting was created in 2005 and shows Monet’s A Bridge Over A Pond of Water Lilies if it were fly-tipping spot, with the addition of some abandoned shopping trollies and a traffic cone.

The painting sold at London auction house Sotheby’s, and became the second-highest sale for a Banksy piece.

Five different collectors joined in on the bidding and pushed the price up to £7,551,600, despite being expected to being in between £3.5 million and £5 million.

In a statement, Sotheby’s said, as per MailOnline:

The hammer came down after five determined collectors battled for nearly nine minutes to drive the final price beyond its estimate of £3,000,000-5,000,000 to become the second highest price for the artist at auction.

Show Me the Monet was only the second-ever piece of work by Banksy to be shown in a gallery exhibition, and was created as part of a collection called The Crude Oils.

Also included in the series were the famous Sunflowers wilting in a vase by Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe and Kate Moss mash up, and Nighthawks by Edward Hopper, which depicted an angry man in Union Jack boxer shorts.

‘In one of his most important paintings, Banksy has taken Monet’s iconic depiction of the Japanese bridge in the Impressionist master’s famous garden at Giverny and transformed it into a modern-day fly-tipping spot,’ Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art.

‘More canal than idyllic lily pond, Banksy litters Monet’s composition with discarded shopping trollies and a fluorescent orange traffic cone. Ever prescient as a voice of protest and social dissent, here Banksy shines a light on society’s disregard for the environment in favour of the wasteful excesses of consumerism.’

The most expensive piece of Banksy’s art ever purchased came last year, when someone bought his Devolved Parliament painting for £9.9 million. The painting showed the House of Commons taken over by chimpanzees.

To this day, Banksy’s identity remains shrouded in mystery, despite becoming a household name almost two decades ago. Over the years, his street art has becoming increasingly political, and he is known for portraying his social commentary in the form of graffiti on the streets of Bristol, London and other parts of the world.