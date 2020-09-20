Banksy’s ‘Show Me The Monet’ Could Fetch £5 Million At Auction Next Month
Banksy’s Monet tribute painting Show Me The Monet is due to go up for auction at Sotheby’s London gallery next month, and is expected to fetch between £3 million and £5 million (US$3.9 million to US$6.5m).
The 2005 painting closely resembles Monet’s iconic water lilies painting, but in true Banksy style it contains surprising and contemporary images that offer comment on modern society, including discarded shopping trollies and a floating traffic cone.
The painting will appear for a two-day preview on Friday, September 25, before being unveiled in New York and Hong Kong later on this month. It will then go on sale in London during a livestreamed auction on October 21.
As reported by The Guardian, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art, Alex Branczik, said:
In one of his most important paintings, Banksy has taken Monet’s iconic depiction of the Japanese bridge in the impressionist master’s famous garden at Giverny and transformed it into a modern-day fly-tipping spot.
More canal than an idyllic lily pond, Banksy litters Monet’s composition with discarded shopping trollies and a fluorescent orange traffic cone.
Ever prescient as a voice of protest and social dissent, here Banksy shines a light on society’s disregard for the environment in favour of the wasteful excesses of consumerism.
Show Me The Monet was created as part of Banksy’s Crude Oils series, which focuses on subversive ‘remixes’ of canonical masterpieces.
Other works show Vincent van Gogh’s bright Sunflowers as fading and dying in their vase, while Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe pop art piece was altered to show the face of supermodel Kate Moss.
