Barack Obama Blasts Trump’s ‘Reality Show’ Presidency In Scathing Speech

Barack Obama wasted no time in criticising Donald Trump’s presidency at the Democratic National Convention this week, blasting him for treating it as another reality TV show ‘to get the attention he craves’.

The former US president was making the case for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the third night of the convention yesterday, August 19, alongside Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi.

California Senator Kamala Harris also made an appearance, making history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party’s vice presidential nomination, as did Billie Eilish. However, for one point of the night at least, all eyes were on Obama as he took aim at Trump in a scathing speech.

You can watch part of his speech below:

Obama started by saying that while he never expected his successor to ’embrace his vision’ or continue his policies, he had hoped Trump would show ‘some interest’ in taking his leadership role seriously ‘for the sake of our country’.

‘But he never did,’ Obama continued. ‘For close to four years now he has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.’

The former president went on to say Trump has shown ‘no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,’ adding: ‘Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.’

Obama emphasised that the consequences of the president’s failure to treat the presidency seriously are ‘severe’, pointing to the nation’s coronavirus death toll, which is currently the worst in the world with more than 173,000 lives lost.

‘170,000 Americans dead,’ Obama continued. ‘Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.’

He then urged anyone still undecided on who they were voting for in the upcoming election to consider Biden over Trump, describing his former vice president as a ‘brother’ and saying his resilience and empathy are an admirable trait for a potential future president.

Shortly after Obama gave his speech, ‘My President’ began trending on social media, with many saying they missed his presidency and would do anything to have him replace ‘that orange embarrassment’.

One person who wasn’t as pleased with the speech was Trump himself, who responded – all in caps, of course – with a number of tweets accusing Obama of having ‘SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN’ and asking why Obama had refused to ‘ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER’.

Of course, it is customary for former presidents not to endorse candidates during competitive party primaries, hence Obama only coming forward with his public support now.

But then again, who would expect the actual President of the United States to have a handle on such important political issues? Oh right, yes, everybody.