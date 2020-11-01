Barack Obama Casually Scores Incredible Three-Pointer In Single Try

Barack Obama Casually Sinks Three-Pointer In Single Try Barack Obama/Twitter

If you were ever in any doubt that Barack Obama is in fact the King of Cool, all you have to do is watch this video of him casually sinking a three-pointer.

The former president of the United States appeared in Michigan over the weekend, campaigning with his former vice president Joe Biden, ahead of this week’s presidential election, when he impressed fans with his effortless basketball skills.

Advert 10

Obama seamlessly slipped the ball into the net, before calmly and suavely announcing: ‘That’s what I do.’

Check it out for yourself here:

Watching on proudly, with a huge smile on his face, Biden shouted: ‘All net! All net!’

Advert 10

Fans of the former president couldn’t help but gush with praise for Obama, complimenting his ‘swagger.’

‘I would expect nothing less of you! Thank you for that great speech today and the other in Florida. So good,’ one fan enthused, while another added: ‘You have to smile when you look in the mirror!’

A third wrote:

Advert 10

This is what I particularly love about this man. Barack Obama ran the country like he was in a game. My coach used to say ‘basketball is a thinking man’s game’. Already out the door before the ball sank in the bucket!

Even basketball legend LeBron James praised the awesome shot, taking to Twitter to write, ‘Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!’

Barack Obama Casually Sinks Three-Pointer In Single Try @KingJames/Twitter

Obama was clearly feeling energetic following his speech the previous day, in which he criticised President Donald Trump for his response to the ongoing pandemic, and for comments he made about doctors allegedly exaggerating hospital stats so they can get paid for patients who have died from the virus.

Advert 10

‘Now he’s accusing doctors of profiting off this pandemic. Think about that. He said this just yesterday said doctors are overblowing it because they’re gonna make money off, doctors, he cannot fathom. He does not understand the notion that somebody would risk their life to save others without trying to make a buck,’ he said.

Of course, he also spent plenty of time encouraging people to vote for Biden, who he described as his ‘brother’.

Barack Obama Casually Sinks Three-Pointer In Single Try PA Images

‘Joe Biden is my brother. I love Joe Biden and he will be a great president,’ he said, MailOnline reports.

Advert 10

‘That sense of decency and empathy. The belief in hard work and family and faith, the belief that everybody counts, that’s who Joe is. I can tell you that the presidency doesn’t change who you are. It shows who you are.’