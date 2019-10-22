Barack Obama Meets Robert De Niro For Dinner After Signing On To Trump Impeachment Documentary

PA

Nothing like a nice meal between two Goodfellas: as impeachment proceedings heat up against President Donald Trump, former POTUS Barack Obama sat down for dinner with Robert De Niro.

The Taxi Driver star has made headlines in recent month for his lambasting against Trump, telling Fox News he ‘shouldn’t be president, period’.

As the former leader of the western world appeared at the Greenwich hotel in New York City on Monday (October 22), he gave photographers a wave.

Later, he and the vocal Democrat supporter popped out for a spot of food at Yves Restaurant in Tribeca. Their meeting comes weeks after Obama signed a $90 million deal to produce a Netflix series about Trump’s impeachment.

As per The New Yorker, Obama told reporters that production could begin this month, saying: ‘We’ve already hit the ground running on the script.’

Last year, Michelle and Barack Obama signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce a range of content under their own production company, Higher Ground Productions.

As per the MailOnline, Netflix said in a statement that the Obamas would ‘produce a diverse mix of content – including docu-series, documentaries and features’.

Their first documentary, American Factory, dropped on the streaming behemoth on August 21 – taking aim at Trump’s promises to revive the manufacturing industry across the US.

Ever since the famous ‘Fuck Trump’ speech at the 2018 Tony Awards, De Niro has been voicing his criticisms in any and every interview.

During recent promotional work for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, De Niro called the current POTUS a ‘gangster president’.

Speaking to The Guardian, De Niro said:

We have a real, immediate problem in that we have a gangster president who thinks he can do anything he wants… the problem is, if he actually gets away with it, then we all have a problem. The gall of the people around him who actually defend him, these Republicans, is appalling, and we must do something about it.

He also whipped up a storm while appearing on CNN, hitting back at critics over on Fox News by saying ‘Fuck ’em’ live on-air.

Check out the clip below:

When asked by The Guardian if he thought Trump would end up in jail following the impeachment inquiry, De Niro said: ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.’

Just today (October 22), Trump likened the congressional impeachment to a ‘lynching’.

Trump wrote on Twitter:

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!

Naturally, Trump’s invocation of the process linked to racist killings throughout US history enraged lawmakers.

Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, tweeted to Trump: ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you?’

