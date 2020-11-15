Barack Obama Said He Had To Campaign As Trump Presidency ‘Not Normal’
Former president Barack Obama has said he felt the need to campaign for Joe Biden because Donald Trump’s presidency was ‘not normal’.
Obama, who was replaced by Trump in 2017, displayed a close relationship with Biden during the time they spent together as President and Vice President, though he has said he would have preferred to stay out of this year’s election.
In the last few months, the former president became increasingly vocal about Trump’s actions, and in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning today, November 15, he said Trump had caused ‘damage’ by refusing to concede to Biden.
Hear the former president’s comments below:
Speaking to Gayle King, Obama explained he felt a responsibility to let people know that Trump’s actions throughout his time in office should not be taken lightly.
He commented:
It wasn’t personal. Everything I said, I was just stating facts… I was not the person who, in a White House briefing room, said, ‘Is bleach the way to solve COVID?’ I wasn’t doing a routine, I was repeating words that I heard. It is not my preference to be out there.
Obama went on to say that ‘certain norms [and] certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important had been breached’ so he felt it was important, ‘as somebody who had served in that office’, to let people know: ‘This is not normal.’
The former president expressed his concerns about the fact that so many people voted for Trump in the election, noting that it indicates the United States is ‘still deeply divided’.
He touched on the unfounded claims and accusations that Trump supporters have made regarding the election results and stressed that it’s ‘very hard for a democracy to function if we are operating on just a completely different set of facts.’
Obama made clear that in spite of Trump’s refusal to concede, ‘Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and Kamala Harris will be the next vice president of the United States.’
Obama said it was ‘disappointing’ that members of the Republican party had not challenged Trump, adding:
It’s been sort of par-for-the-course during these four years. They obviously didn’t think there was any fraud going on cause they didn’t say anything about it for the first two days.
But there’s damage to this because what happens is that the peaceful transfer of power, the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it’s dogcatcher or president, are servants of the people. It’s a temporary job. We’re not above the rules, we’re not above the law, that’s the essence of our democracy.
Despite Trump’s repeated accusations of voter fraud and illegal activity within the election, there is no evidence to support his claims.
