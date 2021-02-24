Barack Obama Says He Broke Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him Racial Slur
Former President Barack Obama has opened up about the time when he broke a classmate’s nose for calling him a racial slur.
During an episode of their new Spotify podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, Obama and iconic singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen reflected upon their early encounters with racism and the need to have uncomfortable conversations.
It’s understood that Obama and Springsteen have been firm friends ever since they first met on the campaign trail back in 2008. Their new podcast focuses on ‘their lives, music, and enduring love of America — despite all its challenges’.
In the very first episode, entitled Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship, Obama recalled a time when he got into a fight during his schooldays with a friend he used to play basketball with.
Obama said:
Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c**n.
Now, first of all, ain’t no c**ns in Hawaii, right? It’s one of those things that where he might not even have known what a c**n was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this’. […] I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose and we were in the locker room.
In response to his friend’s story, Springsteen remarked ‘well done’. Obama then revealed that he had told the other kid ‘don’t you ever call me something like that,’ stating that slurs are used as a means of asserting ‘status over the other’.
Obama explained that such racist language is used as a means of saying:
I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy. But you know what I’m not? I’m not you.
He continued:
That basic psychology that then gets institutionalised, is used to justify dehumanising somebody, taking advantage of ‘em, cheatin’ ‘em, stealin’ from ‘em, killin’ ‘em, raping ‘em.
Renegades: Born In The USA marks Higher Ground’s second original Spotify podcast, following The Michelle Obama Podcast. This eight-episode series will reportedly explore ‘a wide array of topics including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America’.
The first two episodes of Renegades: Born In The USA are now available on Spotify, with the third episode due to air soon.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
