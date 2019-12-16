Barack Obama Says Women Are Indisputably Better Than Men

PA

According to former US president Barack Obama, women ‘aren’t perfect’, but they’re ‘indisputably better than men’.

Advertisements

The two-term POTUS recently spoke at a private event on leadership in Singapore and commented on the world’s rule under old men ‘not getting out of the way’.

Obama posited that if more women were in power, the globe would see more stability and a general improvement in living standards.

Advertisements

PA Images

Obama, who served from 2009 until 2017, spoke about how he’d imagined a world run by women while he was in office.

Speaking at the private event, Obama said as per the BBC:

Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men]. I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.

While considered to be one of America’s most popular presidents, Obama has no plans on returning to political leadership any time soon.

PA Images

When asked if he’d ever re-enter the political thunderdome, Obama outlined that he believes it’s only right that leaders step aside when the time is right.

Advertisements

Obama added:

If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way. It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.

It’s not the first time the former president has called for more female power across the world.

PA Images

Back in 2018 while speaking at a town hall meeting in South Africa, Obama called for more women to get involved in social movements as ‘men have been getting on my nerves’.

Advertisements

Obama said, as per The Hill:

Women, in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved. Because men have been getting on my nerves lately. I mean, every day, I read the newspaper and I just think like, brothers what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?’

After leaving the White House, he and former first lady Michelle Obama have since set up a foundation mentoring young leaders across the world, and recently appeared in Kuala Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation meeting.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]