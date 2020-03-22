Barack Obama Thanks Health Professionals Who Are ‘Giving Everything’ To Fight Coronavirus
Former US president Barack Obama this week thanked healthcare professionals who are ‘giving everything’ to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Obama urged his fellow Americans to ‘model’ their behaviour on the ‘selflessness and sacrifice’ of those on the front lines of the pandemic, saying we all ‘owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals’.
While doing so, he shared the story of one family in particular, who had to make the ‘difficult’ decision for the father, a doctor, to self-quarantine away from his family while treating coronavirus patients.
The former president retweeted medical professor Rachel Patzer, who said on Tuesday, March 17, that her husband had to move into their garage apartment ‘for the foreseeable future’. Patzer mentioned the couple’s three-week-old newborn and two young children, saying they ‘just can’t risk it’.
She wrote:
It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities.
As I attempt to home school my kids (alone) with a new baby who screams if she isn’t held, I am worried about the health of my spouse and my family. This was not how I envisioned my maternity leave, but I know things could be worse.
Patzer urged her fellow citizens to ‘take this pandemic seriously’, expressing her frustration at all of those ignoring social distancing recommendations while healthcare workers risk their lives in an attempt to fight this.
Obama echoed Patzer’s sentiments, urging his followers to ‘do the right thing and stay home to the fullest extent possible’.
According to the latest figures from Friday, March 20, there were 15,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the US and 201 reported deaths. Those figures are expected to be updated tomorrow, March 23.
Still, people continue to ignore advice from public health experts, visiting bars and restaurants as though nothing has changed. Thousands still attended Spring Break last week, in spite of the fact their actions will undoubtedly put thousands of lives at risk.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.
