Barack Obama’s New Book Sells More Than 1.7 Million Copies In Its First Week

Barack Obama's New Book Sells Over 1.7 Million Copies In Its First Week PA Images

Barack Obama’s second biography A Promised Land has sold more than 1.7 million copies in its first week.

Published by Penguin Random House, the book by the former President of The United States reportedly broke records for the publisher.

On its first day alone, A Promise Land sold a whopping 887,000 copies across the US and Canada.

Watch Obama discuss his new book and his writing process here:

According to VT, as of yesterday, November 27, the book holds the record for the largest first-day sales in history.

Following the book’s release, people took to social media to share their thoughts on the 768-page biography.

One person tweeted, ‘Reading This Book In the Morning feels like getting to hang out with Barack and listen to him reminisce. This book is so open, and even intimate, that I feel like I know Barack personally. I appreciate his humanity and humanitarianism. Highly Recommended.’

Another person wrote, ‘I love @BarackObama’s transparency on his self analysis. How often do you read about leaders’ reflections on their personal motives, ambitions, and doubts?’

Meanwhile, Australian Labor MP Jim Chalmers tweeted, ‘Just finished the @BarackObama memoir, #APromisedLand. Surpassed even my highest expectations. Incredible. Can’t wait for the second volume.’

Prior to the book’s release, the 59-year-old took to Instagram to talk about his mother to his 34 million followers – a topic he covers in A Promised Land.

Sharing a picture of himself as a young child with his mother Ann Bunham, Obama wrote:

As I recount in my book, A Promised Land, my mother, Ann Dunham, was strong, smart, and marched to her own beat. For her, the world offered endless opportunities for moral instruction. My sister Maya and I got early lessons about the struggle for civil rights, the impact of poverty on people around the world, and the importance of respecting other cultures and considering other points of view.

barackobama/Instagram

He continued, ‘My mother believed that power came not from putting people down but rather through lifting them up. And she was always certain that in the face of injustice and humanity’s more primal impulses, logic and progress would always prevail. “The world is complicated, Bar,” she used to say. “That’s why it’s interesting.”’

Something else Obama discusses in his book is music and claims that Eminem’s Lose Yourself helped him during his time as president.

Other songs on his A Promised Land playlist include Jay-Z – My 1st Song, U2 – Beautiful Day, and The Beatles – Michelle.

