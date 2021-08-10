Barbie Faces Backlash Over Racial Representation In Olympics Collection

@barbie/twitter

Barbie has been condemned for its lack of racial representation in its ‘inclusive’ Tokyo Olympics Collection.

The collection dedicated to Tokyo 2020 features five different dolls to reflect the five new sports that have been added to the Olympic programme this year.

The five Barbies represent baseball/softball, sport climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing.

But the American fashion doll, launched in 1959, has been accused of failing in its attempt to provide an ‘inclusive’ collection.

The collection has been called out on social media for its lack of Asian representation, due to appearing to not feature an Asian Barbie.

Mattel, the company that manufactures the dolls, worked with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers to design the new collection of sports dolls in February.

Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Janet Hsu wrote in a statement:

Tokyo 2020 is a monumental event that brings the world together through sport and inspires fans of all ages. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honors these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition.

While the collection aimed to ‘[highlight] inclusivity and innovation’, many took to social media to point out there was seemingly no Asian Barbie featured in the collection when it was repromoted last month.

One user took to Twitter to say: ‘Major failure! Where is the doll that looks Asian? Especially Olympic 2020 is taking place in Japan which is an Asian country. @Mattel Whether it’s accidental or intentional.’

Another said:

The absence of an Asian Barbie is notable despite Mattel’s desire to empower and support diversity and inclusion. This while featuring a (Japanese) karate uniform too! What a missed opportunity to access a large and growing consumer market and to fully reflect Mattel’s values.

A third commented: ‘Is one of these half Asian? Where’s the Asian barbie? Lacking diversity.’

While some users took to the comments to suggest one of the dolls was indeed meant to represent an Asian Barbie, many users were not satisfied with the portrayal and expressed disappointment with the toy brand for not living up to its aims of inclusivity and diversity.