Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna A Disney Shareholder
Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, has just become a Disney shareholder, all thanks to actor and singer Barbra Streisand.
The six-year-old girl took to Instagram to thank Streisand, 78, for her generosity, sharing pictures of both a letter and a certificate, stating ‘I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you’.
Gianna, who has more than 45,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing, also received copies of two Streisand albums, My Name is Barbra (1965) and Color Me Barbra (1966).
As reported by CNBC in February, if a person invested $1,000 in Disney a decade ago, this investment would now be worth more than $4,600 as of February 25, 2020, for an approximate total return of 370%.
It’s not clear at the time of writing exactly how many Disney shares Gianna has been gifted by Streisand, but many people have been greatly moved by the gesture, which will help give the little girl a bright future.
This isn’t the first time benefactors have shown kindness towards Gianna, whose words, ‘My daddy changed the world,’ have touched the hearts of so many.
As confirmed by People, rapper Kanye West has established a 529 college savings plan in order to fully cover college tuition fees for young Gianna.
Texas Southern University (TSU) has now approved a fund that will provide a full-ride scholarship for Gianna, with a place being prepared for her should she wish to attend the college.
Albert H. Myres, Chair of the Board of Regents, said:
This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life.
We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.
A Gofundme page established to help look after Gianna at this difficult time has raised more than $2 million at the time of writing.
Gianna’s mother Roxie Washington has written the following message of gratitude to those who have donated:
Our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude and we ask that you think of Gianna and the rest of our family as we suffer through this great loss.
Gianna’s very first Instagram post was uploaded June 12, and included photographs that showed her sitting on her father’s lap. The caption read, ‘Daddy Daughter Time Was the Best’.
Our thoughts are with Gianna Floyd as she grieves the loss of her father.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
