Barclays CEO Resigns Following Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

The CEO of Barclays bank is resigning in the wake of an investigation into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Chief Executive Jes Staley engaged with Epstein during his career at JPMorgan, where Epstein was a major private banking client until 2013.

Staley has previously said his relationship with Epstein ended in 2015, though their connections became the subject of an investigation by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA). Epstein took his own life in jail while awaiting trial on charges related to sex trafficking.

The CEO’s departure from the company was announced in a statement released today, November 1, in which Barclays explained it was ‘made aware on Friday evening of the preliminary conclusions’ of the investigation, which it said looked into Staley’s ‘characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA.’

Though the investigation is yet to be published, the bank explained that in ‘view of [its] conclusions, and Mr Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays’, CNBC reports.

The statement added:

It should be noted that the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019.

Barclays also said the ‘regulatory process still has to run its full course and it is not appropriate for Barclays to comment further on the preliminary conclusions’ of the investigation.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Staley reportedly told staff he did not want his personal response to the investigation to be a distraction to their work and added: ‘Although I will not be with you for the next chapter of Barclays’ story, know that I will be cheering your success from the sidelines.’

Following the announcement of Staley’s departure, shares of Barclays were trading 1.2% lower.

The CEO is set to be replaced at Barclays by the bank’s head of global markets C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who has expressed plans to continue Staley’s strategy for Britain’s third-biggest bank by market value.

Staley has 28 days within which to formally notify the FCA that he is contesting the findings of the investigation, after which an independent committee inside the watchdog will either uphold or reject its conclusions.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas